Lt. Col. Mary Clark, MH-139A Grey Wolf test pilot and 96th Operations Group deputy commander, talks about piloting the first MH-139A flight with an all-Air Force crew for first time at Duke Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855229
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-DH002-032
|Filename:
|DOD_109183703
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Grey Wolf flies with all-Air Force crew for first time, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
