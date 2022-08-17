Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grey Wolf flies with all-Air Force crew for first time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Mary Clark, MH-139A Grey Wolf test pilot and 96th Operations Group deputy commander, talks about piloting the first MH-139A flight with an all-Air Force crew for first time at Duke Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855229
    VIRIN: 220817-F-DH002-032
    Filename: DOD_109183703
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Wolf flies with all-Air Force crew for first time, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Grey Wolf
    Helicopter
    96th Test Wing
    Test
    MH-139A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT