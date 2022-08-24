Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

     DoD Official Delivers Keynote Speech at FedTalks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

     John Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, gives a speech titled “Thoughts on DOD Modernization and Transformation” at FedTalks, a federal information technology event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 855226
    Filename: DOD_109183654
    Length: 00:14:27
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  DoD Official Delivers Keynote Speech at FedTalks , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT