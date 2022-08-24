Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: B-52s in Europe, Pacific Angel, Distant Horizon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Minot AFB, North Dakota are in Europe as part of the Bomber Task Force mission, Pacific Angel comes to Malaysia to improve interoperability for emergency response and disasters, and exercise Distant Horizon tests the Air Force Reserve’s 920th Rescue Wing’s abilities to support personnel recovery operations in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855219
    VIRIN: 220824-F-HA846-252
    Filename: DOD_109183608
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: B-52s in Europe, Pacific Angel, Distant Horizon, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT