In this week’s look around the Air Force, B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Minot AFB, North Dakota are in Europe as part of the Bomber Task Force mission, Pacific Angel comes to Malaysia to improve interoperability for emergency response and disasters, and exercise Distant Horizon tests the Air Force Reserve’s 920th Rescue Wing’s abilities to support personnel recovery operations in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855218
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-HA846-071
|Filename:
|DOD_109183594
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: B-52s in Europe, Pacific Angel, Distant Horizon, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT