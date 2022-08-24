SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: B-52s in Europe, Pacific Angel, Distant Horizon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Minot AFB, North Dakota are in Europe as part of the Bomber Task Force mission, Pacific Angel comes to Malaysia to improve interoperability for emergency response and disasters, and exercise Distant Horizon tests the Air Force Reserve’s 920th Rescue Wing’s abilities to support personnel recovery operations in the Indo-Pacific.