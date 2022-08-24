Col Patrick Chard, Vice Wing Commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, announces the kick-off of a locally derived Pre-Command Officer Developmental Education and Training Program.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855210
|VIRIN:
|220824-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109183534
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW Update: Pre-Command Officer Developmental Education and Training Program, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
