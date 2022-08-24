Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AW Update: Pre-Command Officer Developmental Education and Training Program

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Col Patrick Chard, Vice Wing Commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, announces the kick-off of a locally derived Pre-Command Officer Developmental Education and Training Program.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:56
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    This work, 130th AW Update: Pre-Command Officer Developmental Education and Training Program, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

