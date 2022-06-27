Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt. Jared Hines, an instructor at Officer Training School, motivates one of his Officer Trainees during The Officer Training School Manuel Challenge on Maxwell Air Force Base, June 27, 2022. The OTSMAN Challenge is a physical and academic exercise designed to test OT's knowledge of OTS while under intense physical strain. This Spot Video is designed to attract the attention of future OTS candidates. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855206
    VIRIN: 220627-F-GC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_109183448
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, The Motivation You Need, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officer training School

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Instructor
    Officer Training School
    Air University
    OTS
    Officer Trainee
    OTSMAN Challenge

