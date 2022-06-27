Capt. Jared Hines, an instructor at Officer Training School, motivates one of his Officer Trainees during The Officer Training School Manuel Challenge on Maxwell Air Force Base, June 27, 2022. The OTSMAN Challenge is a physical and academic exercise designed to test OT's knowledge of OTS while under intense physical strain. This Spot Video is designed to attract the attention of future OTS candidates. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855206
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-GC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109183448
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Motivation You Need, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Officer training School
LEAVE A COMMENT