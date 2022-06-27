The Motivation You Need

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jared Hines, an instructor at Officer Training School, motivates one of his Officer Trainees during The Officer Training School Manuel Challenge on Maxwell Air Force Base, June 27, 2022. The OTSMAN Challenge is a physical and academic exercise designed to test OT's knowledge of OTS while under intense physical strain. This Spot Video is designed to attract the attention of future OTS candidates. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)