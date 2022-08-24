Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID says Go Army, Beat Coastal Carolina!

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards and Sgt. William Griffen

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division is like no other. We are the hammer of America's Contingency Corps and the only armored division east of the Mississippi River.

    We're on trajectory to be the U.S. Army's most modernized division, equipped with the latest in ground combat capabilities and technology in the entire world.

    The "Rock of the Marne" has been the decisive factor in assuring victory for freedom and democracy in nearly every conflict- since its first immortal stand on the banks of the Marne River in World War I, to present day, with thousands of Dogface Soldiers completing a historic projection of an armored force to Europe in support of our allies and the deterrence of aggression.

    If you want assurance of victory, follow a Dogface Soldier.

    From one premier institution of service to another:

    Go Army, beat Coastal Carolina!

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855201
    VIRIN: 220824-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109183191
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, 3rd ID says Go Army, Beat Coastal Carolina!, by PFC Duke Edwards and SGT William Griffen

    football
    3rd Infantry Division
    West Point
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

