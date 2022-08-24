3rd ID says Go Army, Beat Coastal Carolina!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division is like no other. We are the hammer of America's Contingency Corps and the only armored division east of the Mississippi River.



We're on trajectory to be the U.S. Army's most modernized division, equipped with the latest in ground combat capabilities and technology in the entire world.



The "Rock of the Marne" has been the decisive factor in assuring victory for freedom and democracy in nearly every conflict- since its first immortal stand on the banks of the Marne River in World War I, to present day, with thousands of Dogface Soldiers completing a historic projection of an armored force to Europe in support of our allies and the deterrence of aggression.



If you want assurance of victory, follow a Dogface Soldier.



From one premier institution of service to another:



Go Army, beat Coastal Carolina!