Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video_no text

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    JTF-Bravo mission video with no text included.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855200
    VIRIN: 220824-F-OT558-339
    Filename: DOD_109183190
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video_no text, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT