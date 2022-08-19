MAYDAY-MAYDAY! (F-16 EGRESS EXERCISE)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 902d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, AETC, partnered with the 149th Fighter Wing, ARNG, JBSA-Lackland, TX to conduct an emergency response egress exercise for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 19, 2022.

The pilot egress-focused training enables #JBSA firefighters to be responsive and ready to save lives and support the JBSA warfighter and community.

Egress is the ability of a pilot to survive and separate from the aircraft when something goes wrong. This simulation required the fire department to rescue a fighter pilot incapacitated with smoke in the cockpit, under threat of possible erupting flames and live munitions. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Brian G. Rhodes, 502d ABW, Public Affairs) #JBSATrainedReadyResponsive