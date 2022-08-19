MAYDAY-MAYDAY! (F-16 EGRESS EXERCISE)

The 902d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, AETC, partnered with the 149th Fighter Wing, ARNG, JBSA-Lackland, TX to conduct an emergency response egress exercise for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 19, 2022.
The pilot egress-focused training enables #JBSA firefighters to be responsive and ready to save lives and support the JBSA warfighter and community.
Egress is the ability of a pilot to survive and separate from the aircraft when something goes wrong. This simulation required the fire department to rescue a fighter pilot incapacitated with smoke in the cockpit, under threat of possible erupting flames and live munitions. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Brian G. Rhodes, 502d ABW, Public Affairs) #JBSATrainedReadyResponsive
