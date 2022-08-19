Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAYDAY-MAYDAY! (F-16 EGRESS EXERCISE)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 902d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, AETC, partnered with the 149th Fighter Wing, ARNG, JBSA-Lackland, TX to conduct an emergency response egress exercise for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Aug. 19, 2022.
    The pilot egress-focused training enables #JBSA firefighters to be responsive and ready to save lives and support the JBSA warfighter and community.
    Egress is the ability of a pilot to survive and separate from the aircraft when something goes wrong. This simulation required the fire department to rescue a fighter pilot incapacitated with smoke in the cockpit, under threat of possible erupting flames and live munitions. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Brian G. Rhodes, 502d ABW, Public Affairs) #JBSATrainedReadyResponsive

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855199
    VIRIN: 220819-F-XZ183-002
    Filename: DOD_109183174
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAYDAY-MAYDAY! (F-16 EGRESS EXERCISE), by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIRMAN MAGAZINE
    USAF
    AETC
    ARNG
    AIR FORCE RECRUITING
    JBSA

