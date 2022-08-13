1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns from six-month deployment in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, return home during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2022. The ceremony was held at Cottrell Field to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. During their deployment, the 1ABCT trained at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, and completed Combined Resolve XVII at Joint Multinational Readiness Center with 11 other NATO allies and partners to enhance interoperability and readiness.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)