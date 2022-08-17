USAMMDA, Army Medical Logistic Team Tests Oxygen Generation Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 551st Medical Logistics Company, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and 51st MLC, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, test the Portable Oxygen Generating System at Fort Detrick, Maryland, Aug. 17, 2022. The POGS is a portable, expeditionary oxygen generating system capable of producing 90% or better purified oxygen at up to 120 liters a minute. The medical logistics and biomedical equipment specialists’ job during testing is to ensure the oxygen generators meet the Army’s standards for performance in field-like conditions. Staff Sgt. Lorrence Wilder, a native of Brooklyn, New York, is a Medical Logistics Specialist with the 551st Medical Logistics Company (MLC), based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Spc. Heidi Cardona-Tejera is a Biomedical Equipment Technician with the 51st MLC at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. USAMMDA is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the Army Futures Command. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical products designed to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. These products include drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment intended to maximize survival of casualties on the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by T. T. Parish/Released)