JROTC Cadets from around the country attend an eight week program to earn their pilots license at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855196
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-BL084-941
|Filename:
|DOD_109182983
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PRINCESS ANNE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Flight Academy, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
