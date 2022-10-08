Clifton Challenge B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 554th and 139th Military Police Companies were selected by their respective platoons to participate in the annual "Clifton Challenge," Aug. 10 on Panzer Kaserne. The challenge is dedicated to a fellow fallen comrade, Cpl. Karen Clifton who was killed in action in Iraq. Building 2914 on Panzer Kaserne was later renamed Clifton Hall in her honor.