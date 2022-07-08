(NO LOWER THIRDS) 180FW Conducts Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, 2022, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio. The exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid generation and movement of personnel and equipment, evaluating the wing's ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel, aircraft and support equipment, while operating in a contested and degraded environment.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)