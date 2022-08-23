Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailer lodging demolition clears way for new facilities

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.23.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Excavators demolish trailer-style lodging Aug 23, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The demolition of the the trailers, which have been replaced by hardened dorms, will open up space to construct new base facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    TAGS

    Qatar
    trailers
    demolition
    legacy
    AFCENT
    construction
    lodging
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    379 Expeditionary Air Wing

