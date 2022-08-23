Excavators demolish trailer-style lodging Aug 23, 2022 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The demolition of the the trailers, which have been replaced by hardened dorms, will open up space to construct new base facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855178
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-AL667-117
|Filename:
|DOD_109182777
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trailer lodging demolition clears way for new facilities, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS
