101st Veterans talk about Desert Storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In August 1990, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. During the Liberation of Kuwait, the Division fired the first shots of the air war, and conducted the longest and largest air assault operations to date, securing Iraqi territory in the Euphrates River Valley. With announcement of the Safwan cease-fire in February, 1991, the 101st began redeployment preparations. By May 1991, the Screaming eagles were home.