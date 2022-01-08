Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Veterans talk about Desert Storm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    08.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    In August 1990, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed to the Middle East in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. During the Liberation of Kuwait, the Division fired the first shots of the air war, and conducted the longest and largest air assault operations to date, securing Iraqi territory in the Euphrates River Valley. With announcement of the Safwan cease-fire in February, 1991, the 101st began redeployment preparations. By May 1991, the Screaming eagles were home.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855177
    VIRIN: 220801-A-CT809-784
    Filename: DOD_109182749
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Veterans talk about Desert Storm, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Desert Storm
    Desert Shield
    Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT