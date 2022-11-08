BIR Sleep Hygiene Training

The Behavioral Health & Wellness team and the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), partnered with the Armed Forces of Djibouti, Bataillon d’intervention rapide to conduct sleep hygiene training for BIR soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855173
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-BT860-982
|Filename:
|DOD_109182721
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
