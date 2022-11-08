Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The Behavioral Health & Wellness team and the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), partnered with the Armed Forces of Djibouti, Bataillon d’intervention rapide to conduct sleep hygiene training for BIR soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855173
    VIRIN: 220811-F-BT860-982
    Filename: DOD_109182721
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BIR Sleep Hygiene Training, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    BIR
    Rapide Intervention Bataillon

