NATO supports Ukraine’s brave fight against Russia’s invasion (IT version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO and Allies stand with Ukraine in its brave fight against Russia’s brutal invasion and we will continue to provide major military and humanitarian aid assistance for as long as it takes.



Synopsis

On 24 August 2022, Ukraine celebrates its independence day while fighting against Russia’s brutal invasion. Ukraine is a long-standing NATO partner and the Alliance has been supporting them for decades before stepping up its help since Russia’s attack in February 2022.

NATO stands with Ukraine and we are doing more than ever to help them prevail against Russian aggression.

Allies will continue to provide major military and financial help for as long as it takes. At the NATO Summit in Madrid in June 2022, leaders agreed on a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, which includes, among many other measures, the provision of military equipment, fuel and medical supplies.



Transcript

This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.