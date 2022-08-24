Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO supports Ukraine’s brave fight against Russia’s invasion

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2022

    NATO and Allies stand with Ukraine in its brave fight against Russia’s brutal invasion and we will continue to provide major military and humanitarian aid assistance for as long as it takes.

    On 24 August 2022, Ukraine celebrates its independence day while fighting against Russia’s brutal invasion. Ukraine is a long-standing NATO partner and the Alliance has been supporting them for decades before stepping up its help since Russia’s attack in February 2022.
    NATO stands with Ukraine and we are doing more than ever to help them prevail against Russian aggression.
    Allies will continue to provide major military and financial help for as long as it takes. At the NATO Summit in Madrid in June 2022, leaders agreed on a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, which includes, among many other measures, the provision of military equipment, fuel and medical supplies.

    NATO STANDS WITH UKRAINE

    IN ITS BRAVE FIGHT AGAINST RUSSIA’S UNPROVOKED INVASION

    NATO AND ALLIES HAVE BEEN SUPPORTING UKRAINE

    SINCE THEIR INDEPENDENCE

    AND WE ARE DOING MORE THAN EVER SINCE RUSSIA’S BRUTAL ATTACK

    ALLIES CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MAJOR MILITARY, HUMANITARIAN AND FINANCIAL AID

    AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT UKRAINE

    FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES

    ALL THIS ASSISTANCE BUILDS ON DECADES OF NATO SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

    A STRONG AND INDEPENDENT UKRAINE

    IS VITAL FOR EURO-ATLANTIC SECURITY

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    NATO
    Ukraine

