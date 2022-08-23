173rd FW trains with Marine counterparts at Miramar

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Dreyer, 173rd Fighter Wing, explains the benefits of off station training for maintenance personnel. Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing spent two weeks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, flying an training with the Marines in August.
|08.23.2022
|08.23.2022 19:24
|Package
|855145
|220310-Z-NV612-1001
|DOD_109182138
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORP AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|0
|0
