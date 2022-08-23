Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd FW trains with Marine counterparts at Miramar

    MARINE CORP AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Dreyer, 173rd Fighter Wing, explains the benefits of off station training for maintenance personnel. Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing spent two weeks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, flying an training with the Marines in August.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 19:24
    Location: MARINE CORP AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    F-35
    F/A-18
    Marines
    training

