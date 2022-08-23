2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Day Four Highlights

Team Marine Corps athletes take part in powerlifting, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at Orlando, Fla. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
