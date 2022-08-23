2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Day Four Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Marine Corps athletes take part in powerlifting, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at Orlando, Fla. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)