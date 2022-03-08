Global Sentinel 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Global Sentinel began in 2014 with seven participating nations, and steadily increased that number year-to-year. For GS22, participation from 25 nations includes the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Israel, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. Global Sentinel is USSPACECOM’s premier security cooperation effort, design to strengthen and grow international partnership, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain.