Global Sentinel began in 2014 with seven participating nations, and steadily increased that number year-to-year. For GS22, participation from 25 nations includes the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Israel, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. Global Sentinel is USSPACECOM’s premier security cooperation effort, design to strengthen and grow international partnership, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855132
|VIRIN:
|220803-X-VE588-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181827
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Sentinel 2022, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT