    Global Sentinel 2022

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Global Sentinel began in 2014 with seven participating nations, and steadily increased that number year-to-year. For GS22, participation from 25 nations includes the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Israel, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine. Global Sentinel is USSPACECOM’s premier security cooperation effort, design to strengthen and grow international partnership, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain.

