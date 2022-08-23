A brief look at some daily life aboard Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855131
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-RQ450-607
|Filename:
|DOD_109181818
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operation Aboard USS Harry S. Truman, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
