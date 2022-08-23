Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operation Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    A brief look at some daily life aboard Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855131
    VIRIN: 220823-N-RQ450-607
    Filename: DOD_109181818
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    This work, Daily Operation Aboard USS Harry S. Truman, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

