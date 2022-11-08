When the 126th Civil Engineer Squadron went to Tahlequah, Oklahoma earlier this month, they didn't go alone, they brought members of the 126th Force Support Squadron services section. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Ellison talks to one Airman who was a part of the mission.
This work, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron Doesn't Go It Alone, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
