Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126th Civil Engineer Squadron Doesn't Go It Alone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    When the 126th Civil Engineer Squadron went to Tahlequah, Oklahoma earlier this month, they didn't go alone, they brought members of the 126th Force Support Squadron services section. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Ellison talks to one Airman who was a part of the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855127
    VIRIN: 220811-F-ET407-569
    Filename: DOD_109181711
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron Doesn't Go It Alone, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Illinois Air National Guard
    IRT
    Services
    Air Mobility Command
    126 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT