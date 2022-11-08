126th Civil Engineer Squadron Doesn't Go It Alone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

When the 126th Civil Engineer Squadron went to Tahlequah, Oklahoma earlier this month, they didn't go alone, they brought members of the 126th Force Support Squadron services section. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Ellison talks to one Airman who was a part of the mission.