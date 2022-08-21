Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Cross Sound, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 65-year-old woman from the cruise ship Zuiderdam in Cross Sound, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2022. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient and safety transferred her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka. U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855122
    VIRIN: 220823-G-TR299-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181638
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Cross Sound, Alaska, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Air Station Sitka
    Alaska Coast Guard
    Alaska Medevac

