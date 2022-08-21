A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuates a 65-year-old woman from the cruise ship Zuiderdam in Cross Sound, Alaska, Aug. 21, 2022. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient and safety transferred her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka. U.S. Coast Guard video edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855122
|VIRIN:
|220823-G-TR299-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181638
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Cross Sound, Alaska
