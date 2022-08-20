Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Park Rangers provide water safety gear in Fairbanks

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project staff participated in Youth Safety Day alongside 20 non-profit organizations on Saturday at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds in Fairbanks. The event reminds youngsters to be safe in their everyday activities and provides them with gear to help them do so. The Chena team handed out water safety items to about 530 kids to teach about the importance of wearing a life jacket on or near the water. In total, the team interacted with about 850 people. As Bobber the Water Safety Dog says, life jackets are man’s ‘vest’ friend! (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

