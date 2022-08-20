Park Rangers provide water safety gear in Fairbanks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project staff participated in Youth Safety Day alongside 20 non-profit organizations on Saturday at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds in Fairbanks. The event reminds youngsters to be safe in their everyday activities and provides them with gear to help them do so. The Chena team handed out water safety items to about 530 kids to teach about the importance of wearing a life jacket on or near the water. In total, the team interacted with about 850 people. As Bobber the Water Safety Dog says, life jackets are man’s ‘vest’ friend! (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)