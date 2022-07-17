PACIFIC OCEAN (Jul. 17, 2022) A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lands and departs on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855116
|VIRIN:
|220717-N-ZB518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181539
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations, by PO2 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT