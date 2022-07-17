Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Lea 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jul. 17, 2022) A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lands and departs on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855116
    VIRIN: 220717-N-ZB518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181539
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations, by PO2 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT