Cadet Summer Training 2022 wrapped up Aug. 18 with 11th Regiment Advanced Camp's graduation. Here is a look back at the 35-day capstone event that trained over 6,500 future Army officers.
Advanced Camp assesses Cadets between their third and fourth years on their proficiency in leadership, Soldier tasks, and battle drills at the squad and platoon level. Cadets must pass Advanced Camp to commission as second lieutenants.
Produced by Julia Galli, Cristina Betz and Nathan Abbott
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855109
|VIRIN:
|220818-O-MN346-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109181460
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Camp, Epilogue | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT