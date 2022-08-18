Advanced Camp, Epilogue | CST 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet Summer Training 2022 wrapped up Aug. 18 with 11th Regiment Advanced Camp's graduation. Here is a look back at the 35-day capstone event that trained over 6,500 future Army officers.



Advanced Camp assesses Cadets between their third and fourth years on their proficiency in leadership, Soldier tasks, and battle drills at the squad and platoon level. Cadets must pass Advanced Camp to commission as second lieutenants.



Produced by Julia Galli, Cristina Betz and Nathan Abbott