    Advanced Camp, Epilogue | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Summer Training 2022 wrapped up Aug. 18 with 11th Regiment Advanced Camp's graduation. Here is a look back at the 35-day capstone event that trained over 6,500 future Army officers.

    Advanced Camp assesses Cadets between their third and fourth years on their proficiency in leadership, Soldier tasks, and battle drills at the squad and platoon level. Cadets must pass Advanced Camp to commission as second lieutenants.

    Produced by Julia Galli, Cristina Betz and Nathan Abbott

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855109
    VIRIN: 220818-O-MN346-229
    Filename: DOD_109181460
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Camp, Epilogue | CST 2022, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Summary
    Army ROTC
    Advanced Camp
    CST2022

