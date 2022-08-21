Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist crewmember near Venice, Louisiana on August 21, 2022. The helicopter aircrew transported the crewmember to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855108
|VIRIN:
|220821-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181424
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man near Venice, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
