    Coast Guard medevacs man near Venice, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist crewmember near Venice, Louisiana on August 21, 2022. The helicopter aircrew transported the crewmember to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855108
    VIRIN: 220821-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181424
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man near Venice, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65

