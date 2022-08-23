Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention: One Mother's Story

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Virginia Cooper's son, Joshua Jaymes Wood, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was 30 years old when he took his life on November 7, 2021. This is her story.

    Ready more here: https://www.army.mil/article/258403/the_people_left_behind_suicide_from_a_survivors_perspective

    If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the Veterans/Military Crisis Line for confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year. Call 988 and press 1 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855101
    VIRIN: 220823-O-XH734-185
    Filename: DOD_109181234
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

