Suicide Prevention: One Mother's Story

Virginia Cooper's son, Joshua Jaymes Wood, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was 30 years old when he took his life on November 7, 2021. This is her story.
Ready more here: https://www.army.mil/article/258403/the_people_left_behind_suicide_from_a_survivors_perspective
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the Veterans/Military Crisis Line for confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year. Call 988 and press 1 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
