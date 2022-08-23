Suicide Prevention: One Mother's Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Virginia Cooper's son, Joshua Jaymes Wood, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was 30 years old when he took his life on November 7, 2021. This is her story.



Ready more here: https://www.army.mil/article/258403/the_people_left_behind_suicide_from_a_survivors_perspective



If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the Veterans/Military Crisis Line for confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year. Call 988 and press 1 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.