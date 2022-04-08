Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing conducts combat munitions training

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Indiana Air National Guardsmen, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing Munitions Maintenance Flight, attended combat munitions training at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base, Fort Wayne, Indiana August 4, 2022. Munitions specialists are required to refresh their skills every 18 months. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855100
    VIRIN: 220804-Z-FB540-1075
    Filename: DOD_109181226
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing conducts combat munitions training, by SSgt Rita Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    female

    Ammo

    Precision Guided Munitions

    Munitions Systems

    munitions specialist

    combat munitions training

    Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU- 31/32/38

    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    JFHQ Indiana

