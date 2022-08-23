U.S. Soldiers fire M1 Abram tanks during multiple training exercises in the United States and in Europe. The Abrams is a full-tracked, low-profile, land combat assault weapon enabling expeditionary warfighters to dominate their adversaries through lethal firepower, unparalleled survivability, and audacious maneuver. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855095
|VIRIN:
|220823-A-FL671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181138
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Infantry Division Tank Tuesday, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
