    1st Infantry Division Tank Tuesday

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers fire M1 Abram tanks during multiple training exercises in the United States and in Europe. The Abrams is a full-tracked, low-profile, land combat assault weapon enabling expeditionary warfighters to dominate their adversaries through lethal firepower, unparalleled survivability, and audacious maneuver. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855095
    VIRIN: 220823-A-FL671-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181138
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Tank Tuesday, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

