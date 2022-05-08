Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing contributes to NATO Air Shielding mission

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, taxi and takeoff to Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of NATO Air Shielding efforts, Aug. 5, 2022. The NATO Air Shielding mission integrates allies and partners while further demonstrating the alliance’s dedication to deter and defend the eastern European region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855091
    VIRIN: 220805-F-KG386-1001
    Filename: DOD_109181099
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing contributes to NATO Air Shielding mission, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    Air Shielding

