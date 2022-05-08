48th Fighter Wing contributes to NATO Air Shielding mission

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, taxi and takeoff to Łask Air Base, Poland, in support of NATO Air Shielding efforts, Aug. 5, 2022. The NATO Air Shielding mission integrates allies and partners while further demonstrating the alliance’s dedication to deter and defend the eastern European region.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855091
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-KG386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109181099
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
