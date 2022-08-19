Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JALP Advertisement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Joint Aircraft Load Planning Course Advertisement

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 10:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855081
    VIRIN: 220813-F-MA925-002
    Filename: DOD_109180982
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JALP Advertisement, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT