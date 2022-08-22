Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REPTX Kickoff Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Capt. Andrew Hoffman, commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, welcomes technology suppliers to the Repair Technology Exercise, known as REPTX, in Port Hueneme, California, on Aug. 22. The two-week event will test more than 60 products and services for their capability to assess and repair potential battle damage during technical demonstrations aboard the Navy’s Self Defense Test Ship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855080
    VIRIN: 220822-O-OX250-410
    Filename: DOD_109180973
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REPTX Kickoff Video, by Marco Hinahon and Eric Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC Port Hueneme REPTX SDTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT