REPTX Kickoff Video

Capt. Andrew Hoffman, commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, welcomes technology suppliers to the Repair Technology Exercise, known as REPTX, in Port Hueneme, California, on Aug. 22. The two-week event will test more than 60 products and services for their capability to assess and repair potential battle damage during technical demonstrations aboard the Navy’s Self Defense Test Ship.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855080
|VIRIN:
|220822-O-OX250-410
|Filename:
|DOD_109180973
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
