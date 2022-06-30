video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District's Grafenwoehr Resident Office in Germany. The team there manages construction of projects such as the Grafenwoehr Elementary School. These projects support U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and more. The Resident Office’s work supports the Soldiers and their Families stationed overseas in the region as well as the robust training missions based in Bavaria.