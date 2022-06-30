Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr Elementary School

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District's Grafenwoehr Resident Office in Germany. The team there manages construction of projects such as the Grafenwoehr Elementary School. These projects support U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and more. The Resident Office’s work supports the Soldiers and their Families stationed overseas in the region as well as the robust training missions based in Bavaria.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 10:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855074
    VIRIN: 220630-A-BF997-0002
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109180929
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    DoDEA
    IMCOM
    Europe District

