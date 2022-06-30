USACE Grafenwoehr Resident Office Overview

Learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District's Grafenwoehr Resident Office in Germany. The team there manages construction of projects such as the Grafenwoehr Elementary School. These projects support U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and more. The Resident Office’s work supports the Soldiers and their Families stationed overseas in the region as well as the robust training missions based in Bavaria.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 10:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855066
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-BF997-0001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109180814
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
