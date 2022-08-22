U.S., Finland Bilateral Training

U.S. Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participated in bilateral training with the Finnish Navy in Finland, from Aug. 8- Aug. 18, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 06:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855060
|VIRIN:
|220822-M-VQ041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180712
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|RUSSARO ISLAND, FI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
