    U.S., Finland Bilateral Training

    RUSSARO ISLAND, FINLAND

    08.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette and Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participated in bilateral training with the Finnish Navy in Finland, from Aug. 8- Aug. 18, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 06:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855060
    VIRIN: 220822-M-VQ041-1001
    Filename: DOD_109180712
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: RUSSARO ISLAND, FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Finland Bilateral Training, by Cpl Yvonna Guyette and SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    bilateral training
    22 MEU
    Finland
    USMCNews

