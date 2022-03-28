Latvian Special Operations Forces and members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct mortar, anti-tank, and heavy weapons training with U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group in Ādaži, Latvia, March 28-31, 2022. This four-day training is intended to strengthen cooperation and capabilities between Latvian and U.S. forces, as well as demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense and security in the Baltic region.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kirsti Brooksby)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855040
|VIRIN:
|220328-Z-VP437-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180304
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|ĀDAžI, LV
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Latvia Mortar/AT/Heavy Weapons Training B-Roll, by PFC Kirsti Brooksby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
