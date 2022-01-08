Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Garrison supports the different missions happening at Fort Sill. A team of Soldiers and civilians work hard to ensure training, deployments, and day-to-day work and leisure happen on post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 23:15
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We are the Garrison, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Garrison
    Fort Sill
    support
    Army
    training
    IMCOM-T

