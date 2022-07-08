Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State command chaplain pitches faith as local baseball coach

    CHUGIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    In addition to serving the Alaska Guard family, Alaska National Guard State Command Chaplain (Col.) Ted McGovern serves the communities surrounding Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as an assistant coach for the Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks, a local collegiate baseball team in Chugiak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 20:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855035
    VIRIN: 220807-Z-CA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109180071
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CHUGIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: EAGLE RIVER, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State command chaplain pitches faith as local baseball coach, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State command chaplain pitches faith as local baseball coach

    Baseball
    volunteer
    worship
    Chaplain
    Alaska National Guard

