Sgt. Maj. Williams Retirement Ceremony, MCBH, 2022

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant M ajor. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855032
|VIRIN:
|220822-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180048
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
