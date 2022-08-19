Sgt. Maj. Williams Retirement Ceremony, MCBH, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant M ajor. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Purcell)