    Sgt. Maj. Williams Retirement Ceremony, MCBH, 2022

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii participate in the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant M ajor. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Purcell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855032
    VIRIN: 220822-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109180048
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Williams Retirement Ceremony, MCBH, 2022, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

