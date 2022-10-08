Boaz came to the United States from Kenya with one bag in his hand, and a big dream. Because of his education scholarships, he wanted to give back to a country that had been so benevolent to him. Joining the Army Reserve helped him balance giving back to his country, while still advancing himself on the civilian side in his career.
Video by Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 19:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855030
|VIRIN:
|220810-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109180032
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boaz's Benevolent Service, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
