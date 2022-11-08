Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-17 FA Air Raid

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Crew members from Bravo Battery, 2-17 Field Artillery "Bulldogs" conduct sling load operations and an air raid with assistance from Washington National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855019
    VIRIN: 220811-A-AW467-672
    Filename: DOD_109179887
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 2-17 FA Air Raid, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #slingload
    #howizter
    #airraid

