Crew members from Bravo Battery, 2-17 Field Artillery "Bulldogs" conduct sling load operations and an air raid with assistance from Washington National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, and 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855019
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-AW467-672
|Filename:
|DOD_109179887
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-17 FA Air Raid, by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
