    Operation Allies Refuge: Capt. Adam Solomon Interview Only

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Adam Solomon was the Airfield Operations Flight Commander during Operation Allies Refuge. Solomon was responsible for escorting and providing guidance to the Taliban prior to the handover of the airfield from the U.S. Armed Forces to the Taliban. (Interview Only - No Graphics)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855016
    VIRIN: 220414-F-GC264-998
    Filename: DOD_109179844
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge: Capt. Adam Solomon Interview Only, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McConnell Air Force Base
    OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    kabul refugees
    Capt Adam Solomon
    Kabul International Airport (KAIA)

