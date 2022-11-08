Sometimes the most difficult part of accepting and utilizing behavioral health resources is walking through the door. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we hope this video alleviates your fears of taking that first step toward your mental wellness. In addition to the speciality services offered in the BJACH behavioral health department, there is an embedded behavioral health clinic in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division footprint, Military and Family Life consultants, our chaplains and the 988 Suicide and crisis line.
If you need help, there is a door that is always open to you.
Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 16:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|855009
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109179763
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Open the Door for Behavioral Health Resources at BJACH, JRTC and Fort Polk, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mental Health Service
