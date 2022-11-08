Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Open the Door for Behavioral Health Resources at BJACH, JRTC and Fort Polk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Sometimes the most difficult part of accepting and utilizing behavioral health resources is walking through the door. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we hope this video alleviates your fears of taking that first step toward your mental wellness. In addition to the speciality services offered in the BJACH behavioral health department, there is an embedded behavioral health clinic in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division footprint, Military and Family Life consultants, our chaplains and the 988 Suicide and crisis line.

    If you need help, there is a door that is always open to you.

    Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855009
    VIRIN: 220901-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179763
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Open the Door for Behavioral Health Resources at BJACH, JRTC and Fort Polk, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mental Health Service

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Connect to Protect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT