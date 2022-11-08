Open the Door for Behavioral Health Resources at BJACH, JRTC and Fort Polk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sometimes the most difficult part of accepting and utilizing behavioral health resources is walking through the door. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we hope this video alleviates your fears of taking that first step toward your mental wellness. In addition to the speciality services offered in the BJACH behavioral health department, there is an embedded behavioral health clinic in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division footprint, Military and Family Life consultants, our chaplains and the 988 Suicide and crisis line.



If you need help, there is a door that is always open to you.



Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.