    Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Kick-Off Ceremony

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    On Aug. 16, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District
    (USACE), Sonoma Water and key local partners commemorated the start of construction for the Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Phase 1 Project near Lake Sonoma, Calif. The project aims to restore habitat for threatened and endangered salmon along 2.5 miles of Dry Creek.

    USACE and Sonoma Water have been working collaboratively with the National Marine Fisheries Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve habitat along six miles of Dry Creek, per the 2008 Russian River Biological Opinion. To date, more than three miles of habitat projects have
    been completed – led primarily by Sonoma Water. The next phases of the project are estimated to cost $44.7 million and are being led by USACE, with Sonoma Water providing a 35 percent cost share. Project construction will occur in three phases along different portions of the stream between 2022-2025.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 13:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 854988
    VIRIN: 220816-A-BF977-0001
    Filename: DOD_109179248
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Kick-Off Ceremony, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Healdsburg
    Coho Salmon
    Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project
    Steelhead Trout

