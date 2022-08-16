Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Kick-Off Ceremony

On Aug. 16, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District
(USACE), Sonoma Water and key local partners commemorated the start of construction for the Dry Creek Ecosystem Restoration Phase 1 Project near Lake Sonoma, Calif. The project aims to restore habitat for threatened and endangered salmon along 2.5 miles of Dry Creek.
USACE and Sonoma Water have been working collaboratively with the National Marine Fisheries Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve habitat along six miles of Dry Creek, per the 2008 Russian River Biological Opinion. To date, more than three miles of habitat projects have
been completed – led primarily by Sonoma Water. The next phases of the project are estimated to cost $44.7 million and are being led by USACE, with Sonoma Water providing a 35 percent cost share. Project construction will occur in three phases along different portions of the stream between 2022-2025.
