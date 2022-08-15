Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    4th Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates its 80th Anniversary Aug. 22, 2022. The mission of the 4th MAW is to augment, reinforce, and sustain the Active Component with an operational aircraft wing under a Total Force construct. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 12:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854978
    VIRIN: 220815-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_109179094
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    4th MAW
    4th Marine Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT