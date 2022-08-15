4th Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary

4th Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates its 80th Anniversary Aug. 22, 2022. The mission of the 4th MAW is to augment, reinforce, and sustain the Active Component with an operational aircraft wing under a Total Force construct. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|08.15.2022
|08.22.2022 12:08
|Video Productions
|854978
|220815-M-BD822-1001
|DOD_109179094
|00:01:55
|LA, US
|4
|4
