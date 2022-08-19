PX ScriptCenter Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Michael Sapp, Fort Meade commander, tests the functions on the ScriptCenter automated pharmacy pick up kiosk at Fort Meade Post Exchange after an inauguration ceremony held Aug. 19. The PX ScriptCenter is the second kiosk installed on Fort Meade and provides a safe, secure and controlled way to pick up refill prescriptions after the PX Pharmacy has closed. The installation of the ScriptCenter was a collaboration between the Pharmacy, Fort Meade and AAFES teams. Beneficiaries will be able to pick up medications directly at the kiosk by-passing the calling process. In one week of being operational, PX Pharmacy staff have loaded more than 130 prescriptions into the ScriptCenter. (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)