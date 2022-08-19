Col. Michael Sapp, Fort Meade commander, tests the functions on the ScriptCenter automated pharmacy pick up kiosk at Fort Meade Post Exchange after an inauguration ceremony held Aug. 19. The PX ScriptCenter is the second kiosk installed on Fort Meade and provides a safe, secure and controlled way to pick up refill prescriptions after the PX Pharmacy has closed. The installation of the ScriptCenter was a collaboration between the Pharmacy, Fort Meade and AAFES teams. Beneficiaries will be able to pick up medications directly at the kiosk by-passing the calling process. In one week of being operational, PX Pharmacy staff have loaded more than 130 prescriptions into the ScriptCenter. (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854969
|VIRIN:
|220819-D-CD688-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109178987
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PX ScriptCenter Inauguration, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
