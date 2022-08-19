Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PX ScriptCenter Inauguration

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center

    Col. Michael Sapp, Fort Meade commander, tests the functions on the ScriptCenter automated pharmacy pick up kiosk at Fort Meade Post Exchange after an inauguration ceremony held Aug. 19. The PX ScriptCenter is the second kiosk installed on Fort Meade and provides a safe, secure and controlled way to pick up refill prescriptions after the PX Pharmacy has closed. The installation of the ScriptCenter was a collaboration between the Pharmacy, Fort Meade and AAFES teams. Beneficiaries will be able to pick up medications directly at the kiosk by-passing the calling process. In one week of being operational, PX Pharmacy staff have loaded more than 130 prescriptions into the ScriptCenter. (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854969
    VIRIN: 220819-D-CD688-2001
    Filename: DOD_109178987
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PX ScriptCenter Inauguration, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health care
    Fort Meade
    Pharmacy
    DHA
    Kimbrough
    NCR market

