    European Best Sniper Competition (B-Roll)

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Kaleb Kennedy and Sgt. Michael Williams

    AFN Bavaria

    United States and European competitors snipe their way to see who is the best. Snipers from 18 countries visited the Joint Multinational Readiness Center to compete in the European Best Sniper Competition.

    This video was filmed on August 8, 2022
    Video by SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Michael Williams

    @10:03
    SGT Cameron Wilkins

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854958
    VIRIN: 220808-A-RE816-439
    Filename: DOD_109178799
    Length: 00:10:47
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Competition (B-Roll), by PFC Kaleb Kennedy and SGT Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Sniper
    Europe
    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Best Sniper Competition

